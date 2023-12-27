Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,498. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average is $278.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

