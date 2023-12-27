CX Institutional Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

