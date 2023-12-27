Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.