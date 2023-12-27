Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $437.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

