Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $437.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.12.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.