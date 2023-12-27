Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in EOG Resources by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 227,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,290. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

