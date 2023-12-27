Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $33.60 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.