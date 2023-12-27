Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,926. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

