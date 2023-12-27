Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

