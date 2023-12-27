Coastline Trust Co Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $423.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $427.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.