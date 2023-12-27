Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $905.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

