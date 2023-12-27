Clarity Financial LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. 818,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

