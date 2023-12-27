Clarity Financial LLC Buys 121 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,132.40. 472,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $530.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $961.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

