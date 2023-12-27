Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.24. 78,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,499. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

