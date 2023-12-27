Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,499. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

