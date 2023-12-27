Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -2,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a P/E ratio of 275.07 and a beta of 1.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLDT

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.