Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.83 ($0.12), with a volume of 1372492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.42.

In other Chariot news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 101,112 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,847.78). Company insiders own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

