Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $38.89 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.