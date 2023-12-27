CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CBFV opened at $23.73 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

