Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $296.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

