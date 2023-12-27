Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Up 0.5 %

Capri stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

About Capri

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

