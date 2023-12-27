Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

