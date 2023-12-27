Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

