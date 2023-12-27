Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

