Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

