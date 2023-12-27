Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

