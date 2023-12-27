Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $125.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

