Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $274.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $274.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.