Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 16,116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,479. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

