Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.65. 802,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,230. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

