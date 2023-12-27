Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 359,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

