Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $531,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.87. 244,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

