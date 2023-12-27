Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. 315,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,339. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

