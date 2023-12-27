Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

