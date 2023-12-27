BRP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
BRP Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.46. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 9.7830579 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on DOO
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.