BRP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.46. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 9.7830579 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOO

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.