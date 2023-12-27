Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.80

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.80 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 14450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.18.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.23.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.54%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

