Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $84.86

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.86.
COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.
NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
