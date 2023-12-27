Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,452,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

