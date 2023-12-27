Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

