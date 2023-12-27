BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.