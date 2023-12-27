Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

BX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.58. 861,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

