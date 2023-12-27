Bancor 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.60 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $107.91 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,998.64 or 1.00030479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010742 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00196040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,538,902 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,540,699.52888814 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.76067498 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $14,341,668.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

