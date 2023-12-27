Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) is Lam Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lam Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 6.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,911,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,298,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,285,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 15,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,968. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

