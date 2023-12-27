Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $84.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWI opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

