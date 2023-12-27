Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $100.91 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.91 million and $3.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00027383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

