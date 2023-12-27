Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 4,403,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,302,881. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

