Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 4,024,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

