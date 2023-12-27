Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

