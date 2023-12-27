Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $287.42

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $301.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.53 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

