Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $96.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALGT

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.