Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $96.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
