Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.49

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 22780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.33.
A number of research firms recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.
In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
